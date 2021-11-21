ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Shares Up 6.7% Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $5.92 and last traded at $5.88. 162,047 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,507,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

Specifically, CFO Zachary William Stassen acquired 17,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $99,999.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott William Drake acquired 89,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,996.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 147,142 shares of company stock worth $812,795 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get ViewRay alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRAY. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley initiated coverage on ViewRay in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market cap of $940.68 million, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.17.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 79.12% and a negative net margin of 159.97%. ViewRay’s revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ViewRay by 8.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 397,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 31,585 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of ViewRay by 363.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 19,847 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in ViewRay in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in ViewRay by 9.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,311,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after acquiring an additional 113,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ViewRay by 37.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 209,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 57,354 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViewRay Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.