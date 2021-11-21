National Bankshares Increases New Gold (TSE:NGD) Price Target to C$2.50

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its target price boosted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 23.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$2.50 target price on shares of New Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$1.75 to C$1.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.43.

TSE:NGD opened at C$2.02 on Friday. New Gold has a twelve month low of C$1.29 and a twelve month high of C$3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.95.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

