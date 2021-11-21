CION Invt (NYSE:CION) Hits New 1-Year High Following Insider Buying Activity

CION Invt Corp (NYSE:CION)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $13.75 and last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 897 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.59.

Specifically, insider Stephen Roman bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.32 per share, with a total value of $39,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CION Invt in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock.

CION Invt (NYSE:CION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%.

About CION Invt (NYSE:CION)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company which primarily provides senior secured loans to U.S. middle-market companies. CION Investment Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

