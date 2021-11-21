Achari Ventures Holdings Corp I’s Quiet Period Will Expire on November 24th (NASDAQ:AVHIU)

Achari Ventures Holdings Corp I’s (NASDAQ:AVHIU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, November 24th. Achari Ventures Holdings Corp I had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 15th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Achari Ventures Holdings Corp I’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:AVHIU opened at $10.24 on Friday. Achari Ventures Holdings Corp I has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $10.28.

