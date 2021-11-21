Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Short Interest Up 53.2% in October

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 836,400 shares, an increase of 53.2% from the October 14th total of 546,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,364.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASBRF opened at $40.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.68. Asahi Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $49.46.

About Asahi Group

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Alcoholic Beverages, Soft Drinks, Food, Overseas, and Other. The Alcoholic Beverages segment sells beer-type beverages, shochu (Japanese distilled beverage), RTD (ready-to-drink) low-alcohol beverages, whisky and spirits, and wines.

