BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $24.50, but opened at $20.81. BellRing Brands shares last traded at $20.65, with a volume of 9,429 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on BRBR shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of BellRing Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 4.2% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 345,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,816,000 after purchasing an additional 13,929 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,228,000 after buying an additional 14,175 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the second quarter valued at $6,797,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the third quarter valued at $1,079,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,192,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,378,000 after buying an additional 12,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $913.08 million, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.73.

BellRing Brands Company Profile (NYSE:BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

