Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Sets New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $28.53 and last traded at $28.89, with a volume of 3272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.75.

Specifically, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $29,459.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 7,450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $233,036,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,172,270 shares of company stock valued at $287,690,904 over the last three months.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNCY. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.39.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $173.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.15 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNCY. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $107,783,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 171.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,898,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,270,000 after buying an additional 1,198,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 50.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,336,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,481,000 after buying an additional 1,120,133 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 170.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,616,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,824,000 after buying an additional 1,019,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth about $24,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

