Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 770,200 shares, an increase of 52.0% from the October 14th total of 506,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Alset EHome International stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. Alset EHome International has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $29.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alset EHome International by 764.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 221,627 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alset EHome International by 18,765.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 145,994 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Alset EHome International in the third quarter valued at $235,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alset EHome International by 562.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 90,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alset EHome International in the second quarter valued at $231,000. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alset EHome International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in property development, digital transformation technology, and biohealth activities in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. The company engages in the land development, home building, sales and rental, and property management businesses.

