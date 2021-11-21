Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Short Interest Update

Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,365,800 shares, a growth of 54.1% from the October 14th total of 886,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 368,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Several research firms have commented on NEVDF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Nevada Copper from C$5.00 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.15 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Nevada Copper stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. Nevada Copper has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.30.

Nevada Copper Corp. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of copper and other mineral properties. It focuses on the development of Pumpkin Hollow project. The company was founded by Brian P. Kirwin and Giulio T. Bonifacio on June 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

