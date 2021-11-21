Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES) Insider Purchases £4,169 in Stock

Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES) insider Lawrence Zulch bought 4,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £4,169 ($5,446.83).

IES stock opened at GBX 101 ($1.32) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £87.72 million and a PE ratio of -2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 110.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 125.33. Invinity Energy Systems plc has a one year low of GBX 73 ($0.95) and a one year high of GBX 245 ($3.20).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Invinity Energy Systems in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries for energy storage applications of businesses, industries, and electricity networks. The company offers off grid energy and grid services. Invinity Energy Systems plc is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

