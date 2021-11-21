Michael Tobin Buys 2,500 Shares of Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) insider Michael Tobin purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,000 ($13.07) per share, with a total value of £25,000 ($32,662.66).

Michael Tobin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 19th, Michael Tobin purchased 140 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,030 ($13.46) per share, with a total value of £1,442 ($1,883.98).

On Thursday, October 14th, Michael Tobin purchased 1,904 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,050 ($13.72) per share, with a total value of £19,992 ($26,119.68).

On Monday, September 13th, Michael Tobin acquired 3,614 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 827 ($10.80) per share, for a total transaction of £29,887.78 ($39,048.58).

BOOM stock opened at GBX 1,032.50 ($13.49) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. Audioboom Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 185 ($2.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,160 ($15.16). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,015.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 873.17. The stock has a market cap of £162.03 million and a P/E ratio of -118.68.

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United states. Its platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels, and re-syndicate their content; and to monetize their audio through live in-reads, as well as the dynamic insertion of pre, mid, and post roll audio adverts and video ads.

