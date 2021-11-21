FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Logiq, Inc. Issued By Zacks Investment Research (OTCMKTS:LGIQ)

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Logiq in a report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research analyst L. Thompson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.97) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.65). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Logiq’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.16). Logiq had a negative net margin of 71.36% and a negative return on equity of 79.20%.

LGIQ stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.30. Logiq has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.13.

About Logiq

Logiq, Inc provides e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech solutions. It operates through the following segments: DataLogiq and AppLogiq. The DataLogiq segment provides generation and e-commerce marketing solutions across vertical industries that include home repair, insurance and mortgage lending. It also offers a holistic, self-serve e-commerce marketing platform.

