FY2021 EPS Estimates for Murphy Oil Co. Lowered by Capital One Financial (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Murphy Oil in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.56. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $630.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.77 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MUR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.91.

Shares of MUR opened at $26.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 3.00. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 151.1% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 606,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,115,000 after buying an additional 364,869 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 39.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 848,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,921,000 after buying an additional 239,613 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 20.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 54.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 645,426 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 226,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 63.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 339,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,914,000 after acquiring an additional 131,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Murphy Oil news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $99,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $329,337.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.59%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

