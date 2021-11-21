Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$18.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

REAL has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut Real Matters from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Real Matters from C$26.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cormark set a C$15.40 target price on Real Matters in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Real Matters from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$13.93.

REAL opened at C$8.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$657.11 million and a PE ratio of 15.61. Real Matters has a 1 year low of C$7.65 and a 1 year high of C$25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

