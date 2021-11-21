Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Real Matters (TSE:REAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have C$8.75 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$22.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Real Matters from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities downgraded Real Matters from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial downgraded Real Matters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from C$35.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$26.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cormark set a C$15.40 target price on shares of Real Matters in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Real Matters currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$13.93.

Shares of TSE:REAL opened at C$8.24 on Thursday. Real Matters has a 1 year low of C$7.65 and a 1 year high of C$25.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$657.11 million and a PE ratio of 15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

