OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) PT Set at C$5.00 by Raymond James

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) received a C$5.00 price objective from equities researchers at Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 97.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OGI. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on OrganiGram from C$3.57 to C$3.83 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OrganiGram has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.90.

Shares of OGI opened at C$2.53 on Friday. OrganiGram has a 12 month low of C$1.41 and a 12 month high of C$8.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.21. The company has a current ratio of 13.70, a quick ratio of 10.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of C$755.92 million and a PE ratio of -4.05.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

