Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a C$14.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WEED. MKM Partners cut their price target on Canopy Growth from C$51.00 to C$28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Canopy Growth from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$25.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$21.17.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

WEED opened at C$15.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.27. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of C$14.08 and a twelve month high of C$71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.32, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a current ratio of 9.63. The firm has a market cap of C$6.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.49.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.