Wolfe Research Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

Wolfe Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TECK.B. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price target on Teck Resources to C$40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$35.50 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$40.20.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at C$33.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$17.62 billion and a PE ratio of 19.37. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$19.50 and a 52 week high of C$37.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

