Wolfe Research Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

Wolfe Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TECK.B. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price target on Teck Resources to C$40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$35.50 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$40.20.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at C$33.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$17.62 billion and a PE ratio of 19.37. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$19.50 and a 52 week high of C$37.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.