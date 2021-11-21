FY2021 EPS Estimates for Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) Cut by Cormark

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Neo Performance Materials in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will earn $1.48 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.54. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Neo Performance Materials’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James set a C$27.00 price objective on Neo Performance Materials and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE NEO opened at C$20.28 on Friday. Neo Performance Materials has a one year low of C$11.95 and a one year high of C$21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$770.34 million and a P/E ratio of 19.75.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$150.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$158.06 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Neo Performance Materials’s payout ratio is 30.84%.

In related news, Senior Officer Rahim Suleman sold 23,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.70, for a total value of C$466,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,047,173.20.

About Neo Performance Materials

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.