Analysts Set Expectations for Royal Vopak’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:VOPKY)

Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Royal Vopak in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kerstens expects that the company will post earnings of $2.92 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Royal Vopak’s FY2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Vopak in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Royal Vopak stock opened at $37.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.18 and a 200 day moving average of $43.18. Royal Vopak has a fifty-two week low of $37.83 and a fifty-two week high of $54.09.

About Royal Vopak

Royal Vopak NV engages in the operation of bulk liquids storage terminals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

