Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sportradar Group AG’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Sportradar Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sportradar Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sportradar Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.11.

SRAD stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.09. Sportradar Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,260,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,531,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,692,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,127,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at $3,838,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

