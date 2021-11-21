XPeng (XPEV) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $582.55 million during the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. On average, analysts expect XPeng to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get XPeng alerts:

XPeng stock opened at $46.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.69 and a 200 day moving average of $39.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.35 and a beta of 8.12. XPeng has a 12-month low of $22.73 and a 12-month high of $74.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

XPEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of XPeng from $53.40 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of XPeng from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,475,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,534,000 after acquiring an additional 634,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.