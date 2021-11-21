Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mandiant Inc. is a cyber defense and response company. Mandiant Inc., formerly known as FireEye Inc., is based in MILPITAS, Calif. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MNDT. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mandiant in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mandiant in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mandiant from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mandiant in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDT opened at $17.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Mandiant has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $25.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $121.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.78 million. Mandiant had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mandiant will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mandiant news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $722,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,713,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mandiant Company Profile

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

