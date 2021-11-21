Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to Buy

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $92.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.09% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Korn/Ferry International is the world’s leading and largest executive recruitment firm with the broadest global presence in the executive recruitment industry. KFY provides executive recruitment services exclusively on a retained basis and serve the global recruitment needs of our clients from middle to executive management. KFY’s clients are many of the world’s largest and most prestigious public and private companies, middle-market and emerging growth companies as well as governmental and not-for-profit organizations. “

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Sunday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Korn Ferry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

Shares of KFY opened at $82.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.67. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $37.86 and a 1 year high of $84.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.53.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.30. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $757,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,259,500. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,493,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $614,568,000 after acquiring an additional 46,994 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,690,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,852,000 after acquiring an additional 75,375 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,510,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,126,000 after acquiring an additional 374,501 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,264,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,320,000 after acquiring an additional 238,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,022,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,744,000 after acquiring an additional 175,122 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Korn Ferry (KFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.