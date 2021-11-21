Niu Technologies (NIU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 22nd. Analysts expect Niu Technologies to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NIU opened at $24.06 on Friday. Niu Technologies has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $53.38. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 55.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average of $27.83.

NIU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Niu Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIU. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Niu Technologies by 886.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Niu Technologies by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Niu Technologies by 551.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 49,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Niu Technologies by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 39,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.32% of the company’s stock.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

