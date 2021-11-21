Dell Technologies (DELL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 23rd. Analysts expect Dell Technologies to post earnings of $2.33 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Dell Technologies to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $55.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $33.63 and a 52 week high of $57.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $126.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.82.

In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Allison Dew sold 68,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $7,197,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $26,893,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 433,642 shares of company stock worth $43,205,901 over the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

