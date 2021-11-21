TSR (TSRI) versus Its Rivals Critical Contrast

TSR (NASDAQ: TSRI) is one of 56 publicly-traded companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare TSR to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk and Volatility

TSR has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TSR’s peers have a beta of 1.33, indicating that their average stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares TSR and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TSR $68.82 million -$600,000.00 3.27 TSR Competitors $2.01 billion $188.71 million 24.96

TSR’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than TSR. TSR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares TSR and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TSR 7.52% 81.94% 27.13% TSR Competitors -3.09% -4.17% 6.30%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.7% of TSR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of TSR shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for TSR and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TSR 0 0 0 0 N/A TSR Competitors 331 1441 2328 75 2.51

As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential downside of 0.81%. Given TSR’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TSR has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

TSR peers beat TSR on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

TSR Company Profile

TSR, Inc. engages in the provision of contract computer programming and staffing services. It supports its clients with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology capabilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

