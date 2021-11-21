TheStreet Lowers Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

FRGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiesta Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ FRGI opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $263.76 million, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 2.16. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.48.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.11). Fiesta Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 3.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 423.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

