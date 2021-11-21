TheStreet Lowers Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
FRGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiesta Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.
NASDAQ FRGI opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $263.76 million, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 2.16. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.48.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 423.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Fiesta Restaurant Group
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.
