Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Piper Sandler

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $69.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 56.21% from the stock’s previous close.

RDFN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Redfin in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.15.

RDFN stock opened at $44.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.89 and a beta of 1.72. Redfin has a 1-year low of $42.04 and a 1-year high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.11 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The business’s revenue was up 128.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, insider Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 309,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,494,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $141,047.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $4,713,813. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,994,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,957,000 after buying an additional 2,864,685 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,232,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,271,000 after buying an additional 1,960,917 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,472,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,889,000 after buying an additional 1,115,726 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,163,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,084,000 after buying an additional 576,272 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Redfin by 4,020.7% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 576,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,581,000 after purchasing an additional 562,900 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

