Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Brokerages expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) to report earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47. Chart Industries reported earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 25.32%. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America downgraded Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.28.

GTLS opened at $181.22 on Friday. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $96.47 and a fifty-two week high of $206.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.82 and a 200-day moving average of $168.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.64.

In other Chart Industries news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $430,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 232,252 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth $520,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1,077.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 58.4% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

