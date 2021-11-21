Mirrored Alibaba (mBABA) Trading Down 12.5% Over Last Week

Mirrored Alibaba (CURRENCY:mBABA) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. In the last seven days, Mirrored Alibaba has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Alibaba coin can now be bought for about $153.15 or 0.00260780 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Alibaba has a market cap of $14.29 million and $10,539.00 worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00070180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.57 or 0.00075897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00090815 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,323.36 or 0.07361768 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,843.71 or 1.00198441 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Mirrored Alibaba

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 93,291 coins. Mirrored Alibaba’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Alibaba is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Alibaba is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Alibaba Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Alibaba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Alibaba should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Alibaba using one of the exchanges listed above.

