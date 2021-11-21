Name Changing Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $122,319.00 (NCT)

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Name Changing Token has a total market cap of $3.16 million and approximately $122,319.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Name Changing Token has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. One Name Changing Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0802 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00047673 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.93 or 0.00219528 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00089110 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006649 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Name Changing Token

Name Changing Token is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,442,343 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

