DubaiCoin Price Reaches $1.20 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded up 1,027.6% against the dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00036796 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00025914 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00005993 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001759 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

