Numeraire (NMR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $10.48 Million

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 20th. Numeraire has a market cap of $408.72 million and approximately $10.48 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Numeraire coin can currently be bought for $40.08 or 0.00068012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Numeraire has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00047737 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.55 or 0.00219829 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00089149 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006655 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Numeraire Coin Profile

NMR is a coin. It was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,970,821 coins and its circulating supply is 10,197,289 coins. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Buying and Selling Numeraire

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

