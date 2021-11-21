DeepOnion Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $3.30 million and $4,742.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000712 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00021258 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00015435 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,597,711 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.