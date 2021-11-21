ParkinGo (GOT) Trading 2.3% Higher This Week

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $926.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0745 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,949.04 or 1.00220947 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00049344 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00038366 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.19 or 0.00506955 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GOTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.