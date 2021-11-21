Scala (XLA) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,816.00

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 20th. One Scala coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Scala has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. Scala has a total market capitalization of $3.26 million and $1,816.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Scala alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00069969 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.71 or 0.00076013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.51 or 0.00090982 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,331.15 or 0.07363520 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,908.37 or 1.00151803 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XLAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.