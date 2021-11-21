$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) to announce $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.53. Horizon Bancorp also posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $62.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.43 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 12.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HBNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Horizon Bancorp stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,184. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.94. The company has a market cap of $880.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Horizon Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $20.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, EVP Kathie A. Deruiter sold 4,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $97,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 6,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 77,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,304 shares during the period. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

