Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) versus Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Financial Contrast

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) and Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.3% of Agenus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.1% of Opthea shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Agenus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Agenus and Opthea, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus 0 0 1 0 3.00 Opthea 0 0 0 0 N/A

Agenus currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 215.19%. Given Agenus’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Agenus is more favorable than Opthea.

Profitability

This table compares Agenus and Opthea’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus 0.38% N/A -1.87% Opthea N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Agenus and Opthea’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus $88.17 million 10.17 -$180.91 million ($0.12) -29.08 Opthea $70,000.00 4,233.12 -$45.35 million N/A N/A

Opthea has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Agenus.

Summary

Agenus beats Opthea on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K. Srivastava in March 31, 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.

Opthea Company Profile

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage. Its lead molecule is OPT-302, a soluble form of VEGFR-3 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema. The company was formerly known as Circadian Technologies Limited and changed its name to Opthea Limited in December 2015. Opthea Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is based in South Yarra, Australia.

