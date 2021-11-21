$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) will report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.45. Halozyme Therapeutics reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $115.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 88.36% and a return on equity of 187.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on HALO shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.22.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $1,175,938.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean-Pierre Bizzari sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $1,435,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,450 shares of company stock worth $10,017,949 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,941,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,593,000 after purchasing an additional 731,878 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,066,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $865,808,000 after purchasing an additional 628,960 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,183,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,149,000 after purchasing an additional 456,977 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 391.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 556,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,210,000 after purchasing an additional 443,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,929,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HALO stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.53. 761,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,581. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.15 and its 200 day moving average is $41.33. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $35.11 and a 1 year high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

