Crown Price Down 9.8% Over Last 7 Days (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Crown has a market cap of $1.79 million and $2,465.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crown has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One Crown coin can now be purchased for $0.0630 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,819.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $571.76 or 0.00972060 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.51 or 0.00266091 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.95 or 0.00235574 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00029457 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003534 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Crown

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,491,479 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CRWUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.