Reef Hits Market Capitalization of $450.59 Million (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 20th. Reef has a total market cap of $450.59 million and $65.72 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Reef has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One Reef coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0282 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.70 or 0.00360472 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00047495 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.50 or 0.00219467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.62 or 0.00089173 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011427 BTC.

REEF is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 15,973,552,172 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

