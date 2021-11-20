Maro Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $31.13 Million (MARO)

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Maro has a total market capitalization of $120.52 million and approximately $31.13 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maro coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000410 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Maro has traded 120.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00047495 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.50 or 0.00219467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.62 or 0.00089173 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011427 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Maro Coin Profile

MARO is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 955,263,810 coins and its circulating supply is 498,238,654 coins. Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The official website for Maro is ma.ro/# . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Maro Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maro using one of the exchanges listed above.

