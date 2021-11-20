Digiwage Trading 29.3% Higher Over Last Week (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One Digiwage coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Digiwage has a total market capitalization of $47,201.82 and $114.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Digiwage has traded 29.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000118 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Digiwage Coin Profile

WAGE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Digiwage

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

