TokenClub (TCT) Market Capitalization Achieves $33.24 Million

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded up 27.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 20th. TokenClub has a market capitalization of $33.24 million and approximately $44.21 million worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TokenClub has traded up 13.4% against the dollar. One TokenClub coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0406 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About TokenClub

TokenClub (TCT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 995,239,500 coins and its circulating supply is 817,902,279 coins. TokenClub’s official website is www.tokenclub.com . The official message board for TokenClub is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074 . TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TCT (TokenClub Token) is ERC20 standard token based on Ethereum network. TCT is the important value transfer intermediate in the TokenClub ecosystem, and functional token for the valuable information circulation in the TokenClub platform. Also, TCT represents the value in the TokenClub economic system, and it is also the functional token in the ecosystem. Generally speaking, TCT's functions include consumption & circulation, community incentive, ecological construction, stake proof, monetization and so on. “

Buying and Selling TokenClub

