Lethean Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $261.00 (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Lethean has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $261.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lethean has traded 32.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lethean coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,006.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,372.28 or 0.07409813 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.76 or 0.00375820 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $572.95 or 0.00970992 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00085624 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $245.44 or 0.00415946 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00007213 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005509 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.88 or 0.00265862 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

