Everipedia Price Hits $0.0173 on Top Exchanges (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 20th. In the last week, Everipedia has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Everipedia coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $173.42 million and approximately $12.50 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00070080 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00076500 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.65 or 0.00090920 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,347.42 or 0.07367675 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,149.63 or 1.00242266 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,449,712 coins. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

