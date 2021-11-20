Rocket Pool (RPL) Price Tops $48.05 on Major Exchanges

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. One Rocket Pool coin can now be purchased for about $48.05 or 0.00081520 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool has a total market cap of $493.98 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00047445 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.45 or 0.00219612 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.63 or 0.00089279 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006663 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool (RPL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net . Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

