Wing Finance Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9.11 Million (WING)

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 20th. One Wing Finance coin can now be purchased for $20.25 or 0.00034211 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wing Finance has a market cap of $42.74 million and $9.11 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wing Finance alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00070214 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00076610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.00090770 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,348.82 or 0.07345663 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,227.19 or 1.00041674 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Wing Finance

Wing Finance’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,235,093 coins and its circulating supply is 2,110,093 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.