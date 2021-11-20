Idena (IDNA) Price Reaches $0.15

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. In the last seven days, Idena has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Idena coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular exchanges. Idena has a total market cap of $7.97 million and approximately $189,214.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Idena alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00070214 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.41 or 0.00211839 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00074623 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00076610 BTC.

Idena Coin Profile

Idena (IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 76,987,621 coins and its circulating supply is 53,861,262 coins. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Idena is idena.io . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Idena

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IDNAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Idena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.